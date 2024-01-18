Kent Police arrest alleged getaway driver of November fatal shooting

Kent Police said a second man has been arrested for his alleged role in a deadly shooting that happened in November.

Police said Michael Deshawn Lollar, 37, was allegedly the getaway driver.

Lollar was arrested on Wednesday in Akron and will be arraigned on complicity to aggravated murder.

Dawan Wilson, 44, was arrested last month for allegedly shooting and killing the 35-year-old woman in Kent.

According to Kent Police, it is alleged that 44-year-old Dawan R. Wilson traveled to Kent from his home in Goodyear, Arizona, searching for the victim with whom he had a domestic relationship.

On Nov. 21, Kent Police responded to the residence of the woman to find she had been shot and killed, according to a news release from police.

35-year-old woman shot, killed in Kent