Kent State students frustrated after university refuses to cancel classes amid freezing temperatures

Across the state, numerous schools and universities are canceling classes due to the frigid temperatures, but one university has decided to stay open through the cold.

Kent State University sent an email to students Monday morning, offering tips for navigating the cold, but it did not cancel classes.

The university also offered free hot chocolate and tea for those making the trek.

Since then, numerous Kent State students have reached out to News 5 with concerns and frustration about the university's decision to have students attend classes in freezing temperatures.

Many students who reside on campus walk to classes, like Kent State student Daniel Jackson.

"Kent doesn't typically salt their sidewalks very well," Jackson said. "I don't have a car, and I checked the buses, there's no bus that could take me there in order to get to class on time.

In an email to News 5, Kent State directed us to its weather closing policy, which states the wind chill must be below -20 degrees and sustained for an extended period of time in order for the university to cancel classes.

