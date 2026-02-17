Kiedrowski's Bakery prepares for Paczki Day 'Superbowl'

AMHERST, Ohio — Paczki Day is a Northeast Ohio tradition.

Bakeries across the area are cashing in, but the preparation for this big day takes weeks, well, more like years.

For 42 years, Kiedrowski’s Bakery in Amherst has been in business.

The owner, Tim Kiedrowski, said he’s been honoring this day in his bakery since the late 80s.

“Ever since then, I'm very proud to say, I think I introduced and brought paczkis to Northern Ohio,” he said.

Kiedrowski remembers the days when he made them with his mother.

The Polish tradition has since evolved at the bakery into a celebration.

“Just like preparation for the Superbowl nobody sees the behind the scenes thing, so we’ve been preparing since about January 10,” he said. “I have 1500 pounds of apricot next door, 1400 pounds of rose filling and 900 pounds of poppyseed and all that has to come to a certain point and it all has to blend together and come together for all the orders.”

Kiedrowski said about 1700 dozen pre-orders were made for Fat Tuesday.

In the 10 days leading up to that, 9900 dozen of the pastries were sold.

On Paczki Day, there will be giveaways, a polka band and much more.

The bakery will be open until they’re done. Kiedrowski said there’s no such thing as selling out of paczki.

