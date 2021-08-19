Kings of Leon postpones Blossom Music Center concert after band team member tests positive for COVID

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Kings of Leon won't be performing tonight at Blossom Music Center after a team member for the band tested positive for COVID-19, the band tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The band said information regarding rescheduling will be coming soon.

"Tonight’s Kings of Leon show at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH is unfortunately postponed due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID," the band wrote.

The band didn't specifically mention who contracted the virus.

Tonight’s Kings of Leon show at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH is unfortunately postponed due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) August 19, 2021

Blossom Music Center said it will post information regarding a new concert date as soon as possible.

Tonight’s Kings of Leon show at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH is unfortunately postponed. More information about a new date will be made available ASAP. pic.twitter.com/eFCdbJfBMB — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) August 19, 2021

