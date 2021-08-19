Watch
Kings of Leon postpones Blossom Music Center concert after band team member tests positive for COVID

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
Kings of Leon performing at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 19, 2021
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Kings of Leon won't be performing tonight at Blossom Music Center after a team member for the band tested positive for COVID-19, the band tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The band said information regarding rescheduling will be coming soon.

"Tonight’s Kings of Leon show at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH is unfortunately postponed due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID," the band wrote.

The band didn't specifically mention who contracted the virus.

Blossom Music Center said it will post information regarding a new concert date as soon as possible.

