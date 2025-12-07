Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kringle's Inventionasium returns for another year at Tower City

It's the 17th year for the beloved holiday tradition that combines holiday cheer and STEM education.
Kringle's Inventionasium is now open in Tower City. The holiday event is a whimsical, kooky activity for kids and the kids at heart.
Kringle's Inventionasium returns for another year at Tower City
Posted

CLEVELAND — A holiday tradition is back for its 17th year!

Kringle's Inventionasium is now open in Tower City. The holiday event is a whimsical, kooky activity for kids and the kids at heart.

Guests take a journey through Mr. Kringle's toy shop and help design a puppet or toy to show off to the man in red. Along the way, they'll meet a cast of characters who make the experience even more fun.

Kringle's Inventionasium is open now. For tickets or more information, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.