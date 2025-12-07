Kringle's Inventionasium returns for another year at Tower City

CLEVELAND — A holiday tradition is back for its 17th year!
Kringle's Inventionasium is now open in Tower City. The holiday event is a whimsical, kooky activity for kids and the kids at heart.
Guests take a journey through Mr. Kringle's toy shop and help design a puppet or toy to show off to the man in red. Along the way, they'll meet a cast of characters who make the experience even more fun.
Kringle's Inventionasium is open now. For tickets or more information, click here.
