Ky’Air Thomas, twin baby abducted in December, has died

COLUMBUS — News 5 has confirmed with Columbus police that 6-month-old Ky'Air Thomas died Saturday night.

Officers arrived at a home on East Whittier in Columbus after receiving a report that Ky'Air was not breathing. He was transported to Children’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:44 pm.

The cause of death is unknown. The Columbus Division of Police is actively investigating the incident.

Twin boys Ky'Air and Kason Thomas garnered national attention when they were kidnapped from a Columbus Donato's on Monday, Dec. 19.

Police say the suspect, Nalah Jackson, was inside the restaurant when the boy's mother walked in but left a few moments later. She then got in the mother's car and drove off with the twins still in the vehicle.

Ky'Air was found safe at the Dayton airport hours later, however, days went past before Kason would be reunited with his family.

Once Kason was home, his family celebrated the safe return of both babies.

Jackson, who plead guilty to an unrelated charge earlier this month, is currently facing two federal kidnapping charges in connection with the kidnapping of Ky'Air and Kason.

