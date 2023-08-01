Investigators 'uncovered inconsistent evidence' in case of Cleveland EMT who went missing for 5 days

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police said Tuesday that investigators “uncovered inconsistent evidence” in the case of Lachelle Jordan, the Cleveland EMT who went missing in May for five days before walking into a Cleveland convenience store and saying she had been kidnapped.

“No one has been arrested or charged, and no persons of interest have been identified,” according to a statement from the mayor's office. “We don’t have any information at this time that would indicate a threat to public safety in connection with this case.”

Jordan is back working her regular duties as an EMT in the field, according to Cleveland EMS Interim Deputy Commissioner Chris Chapin.

"Currently, she is working in the field. After her ordeal, she came back to work and was cleared for full duty," Chapin said. "That started on June 15 of this year."

Chapin said Jordan is "a solid employee," adding, "She comes to work. She does her job. I don't get any complaints. She treats patients well. That's all I can ask for."

During conversations with News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson about her disappearance, Jordan said she was "kidnapped" and "ran when I got the chance."

Jordan did respond to our request for a comment Tuesday.

Jordan has previously said she is not ready to speak on camera about what happened and declined to share any additional details. She has said that the police told her not to discuss her case further because it is still under investigation.

"As far as the division of EMS goes, the investigation into what occurred does not affect her employment with the city, with the division of EMS," Chapin said.

Jordan went missing on May 6 at a residence in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue. She turned up on May 11 and later told police that she had been abducted.

Police still haven't provided any details about what inconsistencies investigators found related to her disappearance or what happened during the days she was missing.

What we do know is that authorities were notified of Jordan's whereabouts after she limped into a convenience store near East 166th Street and Euclid Avenue barefoot and wearing torn clothing. A store clerk said she asked to use the phone and called the police.

In June, police issued a renewed call for information from the public about the case, offering a $2,500 reward through Crime Stoppers for tips. Anyone with information was encouraged to call 216-252-7462; tips can be anonymous.

In the weeks and months before her disappearance, Jordan alleged to police that Cleveland youth baseball coach Michael Stennett, 65, was stalking her. Stennett was charged with two counts of rape and abduction after Jordan accused him of raping her. News 5 does not usually reveal the name of individuals who tell police they are sexual assault victims, but Jordan gave approval to News 5 to report the allegation.

She told police Stennett stood outside her home and refused to leave on Jan. 4. A civil protection order was issued on Jan. 13.

Stennett was initially charged with felony counts related to the stalking allegations, but those charges were dismissed after Jordan resurfaced.

In a statement released first to News 5 in May, the prosecutor's office wrote: "... we have inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint." The statement also said the investigation will continue, and numerous law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.

Stennett still faces two counts of rape and one count of abduction in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. News 5 first reported this case in January without naming Jordan.

Stennett had been offered a plea deal, according to the prosecutor's office. Jordan said she was unhappy with the deal. She was scheduled to do an on-camera interview with News 5 on May 8 before a pretrial hearing in the case. It is unclear if the same plea deal is still being offered to Stennett.