Lake County man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting outside Painesville restaurant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 52-year-old Thorsten “Bo” Martin.

"He was a son, he was a brother, he was a father and a very good friend to a lot of people in this community,” said Painesville Council Member Derrick Abney.

Abney said Martin was a friend of his. “He held a job during the day; he helped his friends in the evening. He was the glue in his family and a big supporter of the guy who owns the bar, was his friend,” Abney said.

Painesville Police said they were called to Johnny Gringo’s restaurant on Chester Street for a shooting about 3:30 Saturday morning. That’s when police discovered Martin had been shot.

52-year-old man fatally shot at Johnny Gringos in Lake County

According to police, Stalnaker and Martin were outside of Johnny Gringos when a verbal fight started, followed by a physical altercation, and then police said Stalnaker pulled out a gun and shot Martin.

Police said a bystander jumped in to help, wrestling the gun away from Stalnaker and holding him with the help of others until police arrived. Although first responders initiated lifesaving efforts, Martin died at the hospital.

Stalnaker is in the Lake County Jail. The judge did not set bond. He is due back in court on Dec. 1.