Lake County residents protest sheriff's agreements with ICE

Protestors gathered outside the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Monday night to voice their opinions surrounding the sheriff's agreements with Federal Immigration Enforcement.

In September, the sheriff announced that the office had signed two agreements with ICE. One allows deputies to enforce immigration laws during routine duties like traffic stops.

The other agreement authorizes jail staff to serve ICE warrants on current Lake County inmates.

Protestors said they are against these agreements, and one organizer said they want to make sure the community knows about the agreements.

"A lot of people don't even realize what we're doing, what Lake County has entered into," Protest Organizer Kala Cramer said.

The Lake County Sheriff said the agreements will not change operations in the county jail, nor will deputies participate in raids without ICE asking for help.

