Lake Local Schools tells coaches they can't lead prayers

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Lake Local Schools parents weren’t happy when they received a letter from Superintendent Brett Yeagley stating that coaches will no longer be allowed to lead their teams in prayer.

The controversy started after the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to the district after stating a student’s parent reported their child in middle school felt awkward, helpless and embarrassed participating in team-led prayer.

Yeagley said when they got the complaint, they sent it off to district legal counsel.

“I was kind of bummed because we're not doing anything wrong, and it's harmless. Honestly, I want to have a coach that says 'let’s pray before the game or after the game,' I’m all in for it,” said Lake Local Schools parent Maribel Diez.

In the letter to parents, Yeagley stated, “while coaches have an absolute right to pray, and students always have a right to pray, within their official capacity as a public-school employee, they cannot organize and lead a prayer with the entire team,” said Yeagley.

Several parents said the school should give teams a choice if they want to pray with their coaches or not. A petition reportedly started by parents on change.org calls for allowing prayer with the coaches.

“Give the kids an option, don't force them to stand there. But if they want to be involved, or if they don't want to, then that's their choice,” said Lake Local Schools parent Kristen.

The district said it acknowledges that faith is important to many families in the community and fully respects the rights of students of all faiths to pray at school, which are protected by the U.S. Constitution.

