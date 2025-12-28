Lake Metroparks' Candy Land exhibit highlights Northeast Ohio wildlife

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Candy Land has gone a bit wild thanks to Lake Metroparks.

"Candy Land It's Wild in Ohio" is in its final week at the Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

This game is similar to the board game. Kids and their families are the game pieces and make their way through the game with the help of a spinner. They can take pit stops down the slide or become a wildlife veterinarian at the vet.

The fun of learning doesn't stop with the lifelike game. Live animal demonstrations, arts and crafts and scavenger hunts are also a part of the event.

"Candy Land It's Wild in Ohio" is open through Jan. 4. For more information, click here.