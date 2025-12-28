Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lake Metroparks' Candy Land exhibit highlights Northeast Ohio wildlife

Candy Land has gone a bit wild thanks to Lake Metroparks. "Candy Land It's Wild in Ohio" is in its final week at the Penitentiary Glen Reservation.
Lake Metroparks' Candy Land exhibit highlights Northeast Ohio wildlife
Posted

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Candy Land has gone a bit wild thanks to Lake Metroparks.

"Candy Land It's Wild in Ohio" is in its final week at the Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

This game is similar to the board game. Kids and their families are the game pieces and make their way through the game with the help of a spinner. They can take pit stops down the slide or become a wildlife veterinarian at the vet.

The fun of learning doesn't stop with the lifelike game. Live animal demonstrations, arts and crafts and scavenger hunts are also a part of the event.

"Candy Land It's Wild in Ohio" is open through Jan. 4. For more information, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.