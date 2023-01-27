Lake Metroparks Ice Festival and other things to do in NEO this weekend, Jan. 27-29

Make the most out of the cold weather with ice festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Ice Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

The Ice Festival at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, happening Jan. 27 & 28, will have ice carvers, farm animals, an ice throne, an ice slide, food and more. Check out News 5's Taneisha Cordell getting a behind-the-scenes look in the player above, doesn't it look like she's having a blast? Find more info here.

The University of Akron Steel Drum Band Concert

The University of Akron Steel Drum Band is in concert this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Enjoy this ensemble of more than 10 percussion majors as they perform percussion music from Ghana, Brazil, and the Caribbean. Find tickets and more info here.

Shades Bridal Experience

Enjoy nonstop entertainment as you shop with minority wedding vendors giving brides-to-be a chance to get "today's viral wedding must-haves". The bridal show is at the Holiday Inn Conference Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find tickets and more info here.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Experience nostalgia Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this vintage festival dedicated to "the 80's, 90's and Y2k" and shop from over 40 vintage vendors. Find tickets and more info here.

Crocker Park Ice Festival

Head to Westlake for "icy fun in the park" at the Crocker Park Ice Festival where attendees can enjoy 3D ice displays, ice sculpture demonstrations, live music and vendors at this two-day festival Saturday, Jan. 28 & 29. Find more info here.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience

From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Bright Nights

The K&D Group presents Winterland Downtown Cleveland: Bright Nights a pop-up fire pit experience around Cleveland this winter. The next pop-up is Saturday, Jan. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lighthouse Park. There will be live music, cocktails to purchase and free s'mores kits with registration. Register and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

