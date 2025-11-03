Lakemore man fatally stabbed in fight

A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being stabbed in a fight in Lakemore, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Frank Street.

The Medical Examiner's Office said the man was at someone's home when a fight broke out, and he was stabbed multiple times. The man walked back to his house, located nearby in the 1500 block of Lake Road, where he collapsed.

EMS responded, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated when more details become available.