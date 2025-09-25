Laketran Dial-a-Ride expands to 7 days a week

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Laketran is expanding its paratransit service to seven days a week.

Beginning this weekend, Dial-A-Ride will be available on Sundays. The service will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dial-a-Ride offers door-to-door service throughout Lake County for seniors, people with disabilities and the general public.

The decision comes from customer feedback. A recent survey found that 70% of respondents reported their lives are restricted on Sundays due to a lack of transportation, with 60% stating they have no means of travel on that day.

Laketran tells News 5 that the hope is that this expansion will give people more opportunities to get their shopping done, attend religious services, or participate in social activities.

"We've heard pretty consistently that church is a need for our service," Ben Capelle, Laketran's CEO, said. "We already have a bunch of people booked and scheduled for this weekend and a lot of them are going to church. Some of them for the first time in a long time because our service hasn't operated on Sunday."

Laketran is also extending Saturday hours for both Dial-a-Ride and local routes from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to improve weekend access to jobs, allowing people to work more weekend shifts or pick up overtime.

All changes take effect Sunday, September 28.

You can already schedule rides for the new service by going to laketran.com or by calling (440) 354-6100.