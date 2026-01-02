Lakewood Police enforcing 24-hour parking ban; residents question its functionality

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — With winter in full swing, the Lakewood Police Department is enforcing the city's 24-hour parking ban.

Written in the city's ordinance, it states that cars cannot be parked in one spot for more than 24 hours. Police enforce this ordinance in the winter to clear the streets for snow removal. During other times of the year, police will respond to calls from neighbors who may spot an unmoved or suspicious vehicle.

"Snow plow operations have to be completed," Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said. "Especially in a densely populated city. It has to be completed for safety reasons."

Stone said officers will patrol neighborhoods after a major snowfall and look for vehicles surrounded by snow. If that's the case, a ticket will be left on your front windshield. If the vehicle is still there in 24 hours, the city could tow it.

This safety measure is becoming a concern for elderly residents, like Mike Janis' father.

Janis said his father received a parking ticket a few weeks ago, right outside his home. Janis and his father were not home at the time. A neighbor tried to explain to the officer that the two would be back shortly. The officer left the ticket in the mailbox.

"It just leads to begging the question: what happened to community service?" Janis said. "What if it were just my father in the home, ill or injured, and needed help? Why couldn't the officer knock on the door and check?"

Janis said his father is not able to clear off his vehicle and move it every day. He believes the ordinance also inconveniences anyone who just wants to stay inside on a cold day.

Captain Stone said the police are doing the best they can in a city where finding parking can be a struggle. He told News 5 that arrangements for the elderly could be made if residents called the police department and explained their case. Parking tickets can be appealed by contacting the Lakewood Police Department as well.

Still, Stone asks residents to be mindful of where they park throughout the winter.

"If you can, park off the street," he said. "That way, snow plows can do an effective job of plowing the snow. Once the snow removal is complete, move your car as soon as you can, so the snow can be moved where you were parked."

Janis is still proposing adjustments to the ordinance to make it better for residents.

"Not the 24 hours. Maybe not even 48 hours, but 72 hours and have the Lakewood Police check in," he said. "It just makes more sense, especially for the senior citizens."