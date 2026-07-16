Lakewood Police: man's body found at Clifton Beach

A man's body was found at Clifton Beach in Lakewood Thursday afternoon, according to Lakewood Police Capt. Frank Eschweiler.

Around 4:16 p.m., Lakewood police and EMS were called to the beach for a report of a body that washed up on the west side of the beach, Eschweiler said.

EMS checked the man for vitals, but he did not have any, Eschweiler said.

According to the police captain, the man appeared to be white and between the ages of 45 and 65.

Eschweiler said Lakewood police officers tried to identify the man but got no results. The Coast Guard and surrounding agencies were contacted, and no men reported missing were located.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and took custody of the man's body, the captain said.

An investigation is ongoing.