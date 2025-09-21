Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Learn how to skate in Medina today!

Let's Skate Medina is FREE and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reagan Skate Park
Let's Skate Medina!
MEDINA, Ohio — Skaters of all skill levels are taking over Medina today. Let's Skate Medina is a free day for the whole family to explore the world of skateboarding.

The Medina Rec Center is partnering with Advocate Skate Works to provide a safe environment for anyone to try riding a skateboard. Attending the event is completely free. If someone in your family wants to try a skate lesson, those are available for $35. You can register here.

There will be a free performance by professional skaters, food trucks, a DJ, face painting and more. The fun goes from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. at Reagan Skate Park, located at 949 Weymouth Road, in Medina.

Register for the free event here: Let's Skate Medina!

