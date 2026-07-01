LeBron watch 4.0 continues in Cleveland as prediction markets offer new twist to the waiting process

CLEVELAND — Much like the return of the cicadas every couple of years, LeBron watch seems like it's one of those things that plays out every couple of summers in Northeast Ohio.

It's a phenomenon that began in 2010 when LeBron James announced his "decision" to leave Cleveland and take his talents to South Beach. It was followed by his 2014 return in a letter to Cleveland that dropped in Sports Illustrated, with version 3.0 coming in 2018 when he announced he was moving to Los Angeles to join the Lakers.

One thing is clear: this will be the last time this process plays out, as LeBron's record-breaking 24th season is expected to be his last, a farewell tour that Cavs fan Sid Singh said needs to come full circle.

"I think for him to get the storybook ending he needs to come back home," he said. "So he deserves a good ending and this is the place to be."

Tyshawn Bradley, who was out shooting hoops under the mural of LeBron and the 2016 Cavs, agrees.

"You know why not end an amazing career at home," he said.

It's been eight years since this process played out and while things remain the same for fans, scanning social media for updates and clues, there are some things that are different. One of which being prediction markets, where money can be placed on the most likely outcome. A check of Kalshi and Polymarket late Wednesday had the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat as the most likely landing spots, with the Warriors and Cavs at times neck and neck.

The Warriors of course were the Cavs' NBA Finals nemesis from 2015 through 2018 with Golden State taking three of four NBA titles from Cleveland. Some fans we spoke to said they'd have an issue with LeBron if he decided to team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

"That would definitely be soul crushing," said Jake Sikon of Cleveland. "I would probably shed a couple of tears, maybe more than a couple."

Words Colin Dedo of Cleveland shared similar sentiments, "I think it would be a little soul crushing to see him on the enemy side especially with all we went through in that time going against the Warriors."

Eric, a fan we caught up with heading into the Guardians game, was more blunt.

"It would make me throw up, I would hate it," he said.

Still, others say it wouldn't bother them, enough time has passed. "Ah, I'm kind of over it," said Tim. "So, not anymore maybe about 10 years ago yeah."

Devon said what LeBron did in 2016 earned him a lifetime pass with him.

He said when asked if he'd be bothered by LeBron going out as a Warrior, "He brought us a championship. I'd be okay with him going, whatever he wants."

