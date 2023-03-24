LGBT Community Center expanding trans services

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland program is aiming to reduce barriers to healthcare and other services. The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland is expanding its current resources for the trans and non-binary community.

The organization is renaming its former Trans* Wellness program to Trans+. The relaunched program will continue to offer health, wellness and community-building services as it also adds more resources requested by the gender expansive individuals it serves.

“There’s people that don’t understand us. And they’re not going to understand us because they’re looking from the outside. They’re not looking at it through our eyes,” said one client named Dylan. “So it’s very important for us to find a place where we can discuss what we can do, not just as trans individuals, but human beings.”

In 2015, the largest ever national survey of people who identify as transgender or non-binary found one-third of respondents reported a negative experience with a healthcare provider. The National Center for Transgender Equality is still reviewing the results of a similar study conducted in late 2022.

Dr. Taj Hussein, a co-facilitator of Trans+ and a co-owner of LGBTQ+ affirming practice Kindred Harbor Behavioral Health, said negative experiences still discourage many individuals from seeking care. They said it may contribute to inequities and barriers, which highlights the importance of a welcoming space.

“There’s already unconditional positive regard for them and acknowledging the inherent worth of their life and that they deserve to be here and they deserve to take up space and be who they are,” she said. “That’s where we start from. You’re not always going to get that every space that you go.”

Hussein explained the Trans+ program is designed and led by gender-expansive individuals and created after lengthy focus group research. Safety, mental health, and job services were among the top priorities expressed.

“A lot of gender expansive and trans individuals just feel unsafe existing and moving through our community and the world,” Hussein said, adding that politically-driven conversations about trans rights are also contributing to more anxiety and depression.

Feedback from focus groups helped inform the Trans+ programming. Hussein said the LGBT Community Center will host speakers, events, and letter-writing campaigns to encourage education and civic involvement.

“[We’re] working on empowerment in that space and what they can do as an individual and what we can do collectively as a group that can effect change,” she said.

Clients told News 5 the programming has also helped them form a new community.

“It’s just been nice to have that comfortable new group of friends to make that can help you in ways that your normal group can’t,” said a client named Cassandra.

Others said it’s helped them appreciate themselves more.

“Self-love is the best love,” said a client named ClheOpatra. “You able to be yourself and tap into what that means is actually one of the best things ever.”

You can learn more about the Trans+ program and other services at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland by clicking on this link.

