Lime is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Lime:

Meet this cute Pit Mix, Lime. She has a real zest for life! Lime came to the APL after she and two other dogs were left in an abandoned home. But this girl doesn’t have any ill will. She is beyond excited to meet new people and her whole body starts wiggling as soon as she sees a new face. She has the sweetest demeanor and the most unique features. Lime has one blue eye and one brown eye with a very distinct eyebrow. This girl is a real stunner. Cleveland APL

Cleveland APL

The Cleveland APL is full of wonderful dogs waiting for a loving home. Whether you want a puppy or a mellow senior, their adoption team can help to find you the perfect match. Adoption fees for puppies (5 months and under) are $200 and adult dogs are $125. Adoption fees for kittens (5 months and under) are $95 and cats are $50.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.