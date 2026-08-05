Golf outing to honor local families, raise support for the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio

A local golf outing is taking on a deeper meaning this year, turning 18 holes into 18 stories of hope, resilience and community.

The Lindsay Memorial Open is returning with a mission to support the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio (DSANEO), and organizers are highlighting the families at the heart of the organization’s work.

This year’s outing is focused on “Sharing Our Story,” dedicating each hole on the course to a local family connected to DSANEO.

The stories follow each family’s journey, from the first moments after a Down syndrome diagnosis to the milestones, accomplishments and advocacy that come throughout life.

Organizers say the goal is to celebrate the individuals and families who make up the Down syndrome community while helping provide critical resources and support.

Each hole is available for sponsorship at $500, with 100% of donations going directly to DSANEO to support programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The Lindsay Memorial Open is hoping to raise $9,000 through hole sponsorships.

Community members can read the families’ stories, choose a hole to support and help continue funding programs that make a difference across Northeast Ohio.

For more information on the golf outing or sponsorships, click here.