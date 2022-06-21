CLEVELAND — With temperatures forecasted to be in the 80s and 90s this week, Cleveland and Akron have opened their doors to multiple recreation and community centers to help beat the heat.

The following locations will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Cleveland.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

3155 Martin L. King Blvd.



Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

16300 Lakeshore Blvd.



Halloran Skating Rink

3550 W. 117 St.



Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

6250 St. Clair Ave.



Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

6301 Lorain Ave.



Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

1380 E. 32 St.



Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

15401 Miles Ave.



Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

680 E. 113th St.

AKRON

All of Akron's community centers will be open during normal business hours this week for anyone who wants to come in and cool off. Currently, the city said it won't be extending the hours of each community center.

