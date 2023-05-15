Lizzo's 'feelin good' eating Lakewood tacos

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lizzo not only brought the house down singing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday night, but she also sang praises for the Cleveland food scene on TikTok over the weekend.

At La Plaza Taqueria in Lakewood, the tacos and fresh ingredients keep customers coming.

“For me, tacos, I grew up with them; this is a part of my culture, what I like to eat, it's fast, it's healthy and it's simple to make," said La Plaza's owner, Adrian Ortega.

At La Plaza, they have a wide variety of Mexican favorites, but the most popular are the tacos, where you can get anything from chicken, carne asada to even beef tongue. But for Lizzo, it was the vegan option that had her feeling good — specifically, the cactus taco.

Lizzo tried the tacos over the weekend, and the praises were all over TikTok.

“Everything is so buttery, so buttery and creamy, almost kind of cheesy, yet there's no cheese,” said Lizzo when describing the tacos.

Ortega had no idea who Lizzo was until the phone calls kept coming in, and so did the customers about her viral video. So when he finally watched it, he was in disbelief.

“If I would’ve hired her to do a commercial, there’s no way in the world someone would have done it better than that,” exclaimed Ortega, “The way she’s eating the tacos, presenting the tacos, she is tasting all the sauces then she bites.”

The taco she ate had cactus in it that grows in the wild in Mexico, and it is quite popular in the vegan community. Since Lizzo put some shine on it, it has been a top seller on their menu.

But for Ortega, what brings him joy is that people locally and internationally can appreciate his Mexican culture and food that is filled with flavor, vegan or not.

“The part that makes me the happiest is that she enjoyed the tacos,” said Ortega.

