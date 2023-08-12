Local bikers take a slow roll throughout Cleveland neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — These bikers are more than just your average rider.

Organizers tell News 5 they’re riding to make a statement.

“This does a couple things. It dispels this myth that one, African Americans aren’t philanthropic,” said Bike Your Neighborhood Co-Founder Bob Render. “It dispels the myth also that African Americans don’t bike.”

Dressed in their bright yellow shirts, the group known as ‘Bike Your Neighborhood’ took off from the Shaker Square area.

Mayor Justin Bibb led the bikers on their journey throughout the Buckeye and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods, where they eventually made a stop at the historic AJ Rickoff School.

“This is all about inclusivity, health and wellness,” said Bike Your Neighborhood advocate Deidre McPherson. “This is also about bike advocacy and seeing more improved bike infrastructure in this neighborhood.”

Organizers say the club has been meeting up on a monthly basis to ride since June.

Saturday makes it their third ride so; organizers say you could see them taking a slow roll down your street sometime soon.

“We need to find active ways to continue to bring our community together, increase engagement and activity,” said Bike Your Neighborhood Co-Founder Ashley Evans.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.