Local children's authors say their job is magical

Wednesday, News 5’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, aims to put books in the hands of local children.

News 5’s internal campaign, combined with viewers’ and residents’ generosity through an external campaign, makes it all happen.

We know authors help us think and dream. I spoke with two women from Northeast Ohio about their path to becoming children’s authors and the importance of reading. They told me the job is magical.

A pen and a notebook are Caron Wykle’s escape. She grew up in Shaker Heights and worked for many years as a claims representative for the State of Ohio before retiring.

News 5 Cleveland Caron Wykle came up with the idea for her first children's book while sitting on the back deck with her mother.

"I just started writing little notes and an outline began,” Caron said. “And I'm like, ‘The Last Green Leaf.’”

A fitting name for her first book, inspired by a quiet day on her back deck watching the seasons change with her mom.

“And I looked up and I'm like, ‘Wouldn't it be interesting if all of the leaves change colors during the fall, except for one?’”

Petey is the main character, who learns all about life.

News 5 Cleveland The Last Green Leaf was published in 2020.

"I can be myself and still be loved,” Caron stressed about the message of the book.

Petey has a few friends, too.

“Mrs. Lady Bug always gives Petey the latest gossip from all the trees. And, that’s Mr. Caterpillar who’s letting him know he’s going to be a butterfly,” Caron said as she paged through the book.

She showed a great deal of emotion as she discussed the various characters.

“Is being a children's author— is it magical?” I asked her.

“Yes, it is. It actually is magical,” Caron said.

Lindsay Bonilla, from North Canton, has written six children’s books. She likes to weave in aspects of her own life into her work.

Lindsay Bonilla Lindsay Bonilla has written six children's books.

“And it also really helps me I think connect with my kids and understand kids better too,” Bonilla said. “In fifth grade, I remember my teacher assigning us a writing assignment, like two pages, and I'd come back the next day with 11 pages."

Polar Bear Island was her first big project.

Lindsay Bonilla Polar Bear Island book cover.

“Polar Bear Island came from something that happened to my husband. He's from Colombia originally, and so it was kind of about how we treat people that are different and who come from different places.”

I Love You With All of My Hearts is based on phrases she rattled off to her kids before bed.

Lindsay Bonilla I Love You With All of My Hearts book cover.

"I love you with all of my ears. I love you with all my toes,” Bonilla said with a smile. “It was just some silly little thing that I said. And I went, ‘Hey. I think that could be a fun picture book for parents to read to their kids."

Both authors have backgrounds in theater and told me their parents preached and practiced the importance of reading.

May Wykle, Caron’s mother, keeps a special copy of her daughter’s book on the coffee table.

"I’m very proud of her because she’s done everything,” May said. “It's colorful and helps students commune with nature, I always say.

News 5 Cleveland May Wykle talks about her daughter's book.

May, who’s 91, is a trailblazer and lifelong teacher. She was the first African American woman dean of the nursing school at Case Western Reserve University and still drives home the lesson about the power of words and the importance of sitting down with a good book.

"And even today, when I'm teaching, I start my class out by telling students, you can get through this class, but you have to read,” May said.

And she’s especially excited for her daughter’s next children’s book. Caron’s cat, Sumo, will be its main character.

She said keeping kids entertained while helping them build reading skills is important.

"Got to encourage them especially nowadays,” Caron said. “They need that encouragement."

Bonilla is also working on new projects, including more children’s books and a middle-grade novel. She said being a kid is special.

“I want them to feel seen when they read a book. And I want them to come away with knowing that they're important, and they're valued,” Bonilla said.