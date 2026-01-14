Local grocery store icon Burt Saltzman, who built Dave's Markets into local chain, dies at 88

CLEVELAND — Greater Cleveland is mourning the loss of a quiet leader in the community, Burt Saltzman, the driving force behind the Dave's Supermarket chain, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 88.

On the wall over the exit inside Dave's Supermarket on Chester Avenue, you'll find the Saltzman family tree. The first line under Burt's portrait reads "the heart and soul of Dave's."

The family business began with Burt's grandfather Alex, who started selling produce from a horse-drawn carriage before setting up a corner store at E. 33rd Street and Payne Avenue. A store he named after his son, Burt's father, Dave.

Under Burt's leadership, Dave’s Markets grew from a single neighborhood store to a regional chain of 16 stores, running the company for roughly 30 years before handing the reins to his sons, Dan and Steve.

If you were to look for the CEO of many grocery store chains, you would most likely find them behind a desk in some corner office. If you were looking for Burt, it wouldn't have been a surprise to find him bagging your groceries or helping to take them to your car.

News 5 viewers got to know Burt over the years, appearing in segments offering his advice on how to help you get the most out of your grocery dollar.

The chain the Saltzman family built over the last century did more than sell groceries; it filled a need in many underserved portions of greater Cleveland.

"A good percentage of our customers are on foodstamps and they're hungry," he told News 5 in a 2013 story. When Tops Markets pulled out of Ohio in 2006, Dave's took over four of their locations. Saltzman reflected at the time on the business his grandfather started.

"It's going to be kinda fun to carry on the legacy," he said. "I don't know if I'll be around, maybe another 16 years, we'll be here 100 years in the city of Cleveland. We're very proud."

He would see the chain reach that century mark. His obituary listed the examples of his civic leadership, recognized by Global Cleveland, which honored him with the Albert B. & Audrey G. Ratner Community Leader Award in 2019 for his work to strengthen the region’s economic and social fabric.

He received the Others Award from the Salvation Army in 2006, was noted in the Congressional Record in 2007, the Generation Award from the Jewish News in 2021. He was honored by local nonprofits, business groups, and neighborhood organizations for his integrity, generosity, and business leadership. A long-time supporter of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland and senior-living institutions, his philanthropy crossed religious and cultural lines.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb told News 5 in a statement;

"I join the Cleveland community in mourning the passing of Burt Saltzman, a beloved leader whose impact will endure and be felt for generations. Burt’s legacy extends far beyond the growth of Dave’s Market. He exemplified true public service through stewardship, ensuring residents had not only essential access to fresh food but a genuine sense of belonging, dignity, and community. He created spaces that felt welcoming and familial. Burt gave back generously through his philanthropy and care for others. His legacy will live on in the neighborhoods he strengthened and the lives he touched. On behalf of the City of Cleveland, we extend our deepest condolences to the Saltzman family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him. As a community, we remain committed to honoring his memory by carrying forward the values he so clearly embodied."

