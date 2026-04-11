Local tree service surprises teen mentee on 14th birthday

BARBERTON, Ohio — A Stark County teen is already dreaming about his future, and it’s rooted in hard work and towering trees.

For years, Barberton Tree Service has been mentoring 14-year-old Bryce Fuller, giving him a chance to learn the ropes and experience life on the job. But when Bryce showed up for another day with the crew, he had no idea just how special it would be.

Instead of a typical workday, Bryce was surprised with a full birthday celebration. Bryce has loved big trucks and tall trees for as long as his family can remember.

"I know more now about tree cutting and things like that than I ever thought I would,” said his mom, Jamie Fuller.

Over time, the Barberton Tree crew has welcomed Bryce like one of their own. From helping to conduct safety meetings to riding along to job sites and learning directly from arborists, he’s gained hands-on experience well beyond his years.

“I’ll probably work here when I get out of high school,” Bryce said.

And on his 14th birthday, it was clear the feeling was mutual.

"I didn’t think all the guys would sing happy birthday to me,” Bryce said with a smile.

Bryce has faced challenges in his young life, but he’s found strong support, not only at home with his parents, but also with his second family at Barberton Tree.

"You go to work every day and don’t always realize the impact you’re having,” said his mom. “But to a kid with big dreams, this means everything. They’ve opened their arms to him and become part of his story.”

What started as a regular day turned into something unforgettable, a celebration of community, kindness, and possibility.

At just 14, Bryce already has a glimpse of what his future could hold, and a team cheering him on every step of the way.

“They’ll never really know how special this is,” said his dad, J.P. Fuller. “We’re just so thankful for Barberton Tree.”