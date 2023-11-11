Lola is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Lola:

Lola is a fun-sized shepherd/retriever mix, weighing in at only 27 pounds. Lola has made plenty of canine friends during her stay in the shelter and is a young, social dog who would love another dog-social companion. However, Lola is just as happy to befriend every human she meets as well. She can't contain her wiggles as soon as she sees a new friend in the making. She would make a great addition to almost any family and is sure to be an excellent companion.



Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Lola and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

