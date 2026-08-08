Looking for something to do? New Akron website has the answer

AKRON, Ohio — Ever find out about a local event after it already happened? Two Summit County friends are hoping to change that with a new online platform designed to make it easier to find out what's happening around Akron, and all of Summit County, all in one place.

Mac Love and Byron Delpinal created Akron Pulse, a free regional events calendar that brings information from more than 125 local calendars and websites together on one platform.

The website allows users to search and filter events throughout Akron and Summit County by location and category. You can even set up specific email notifications for events in your area.

"We've gotten really fragmented. Akron Pulse is the glue that reconnects everything. It's really strategically designed so you can feel pretty confident that you have a much broader sense of the things that are available to do in your area," said Love, Akron Pulse co-creator.

People can search for whatever they are interested in, from concerts, art shows and movies to markets, classes, games, fundraisers and date-night activities.

"You can just plot the things that pique your interest. And that could have huge benefits, not just for you personally but the local economy, and local businesses, it would really transform things if people just did maybe one extra thing a month that was for them to bring them joy," said Love.

Love spent several years exploring ways to create a more comprehensive events database. Earlier this year, Love brought the idea to Delpinal, who was looking for a way to use technology and artificial intelligence for what he called a “good cause.”

The pair built a working prototype in March. Akron Pulse launched in April and spent the following months in testing and refinement.

The platform can be filtered to show events in any of Akron's 24 neighborhoods or in any of Summit County's 34 communities.

"Not only can you search for the arts and culture events that you're looking for, you can search for them just in your community. So, if you live in Green, in Hudson, in Highland Square, a specific neighborhood you want to search for, you can do that on Akron Pulse," said Delpinal, Akron Pulse co-creator.

Akron Pulse is free for individual users. The creators also say the platform is designed to help local businesses, nonprofits and community organizations promote their events without having to rely on large marketing budgets.

Delpinal said the creators have already heard from community leaders in Cleveland and Dayton who are interested in using the tool in their own communities.

Check out Akron Pulse here.