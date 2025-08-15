Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered.

CLEVELAND — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, then you’ll have plenty of options, starting with the annual Little Italy Feast of the Assumption.

“This is like the true Cleveland atmosphere that you come, and you see, and you feel the energy,” said Charlotte Sanders.

If you’re a foodie like Sanders, the time has officially come for your eyes to be bigger than your stomach and enjoy this long-standing tradition in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.

“I mean we walk around here, and we know everyone,” said Sanders.

For more than 120 years, thousands like Sanders and Emma Parks have lined the streets of Mayfield and Murray Hill Roads for the annual Little Italy Feast of the Assumption.

Now the four-day Catholic Street festival returns, with live entertainment, games and tons of food.

“Last year, I was in Chicago for school. But usually, I can’t imagine not coming. No,” said Parks.

Outside of Little Italy, Monica Perez said East 4th Street in Downtown Cleveland will be another popular destination, especially if you’re a Morgan Wallen fan.

“We’re ready. We’re ready to show Cleveland where to go,” said Monica Perez, a partner at Jolene’s Honky Tonk.

As Cleveland’s newest country bar, Perez said Jolene’s Honky Tonk will host a pre- and post-party on Friday and Saturday in honor of Wallen gracing the stage back-to-back at Huntington Bank Field for his “I’m the Problem” tour.

“We’re right here in the heart of the city. This is where something like this needs to live, right downtown,” said Perez.

Then on Sunday, the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon, News 5k, 10k and relay invites those ready to walk or run like Marbin Lopez.

“I want to give a try and see how running is here,” Lopez said.

Lopez told me this is his first time running in the U.S., and while he said he is nervous, he’s also excited for the challenge, which he said will be special for him.

“I want to run because at the end I want to say, 'Thanks God' first and also like say, 'Hi' to my grandma who has passed away last month,” said Lopez.

If you decide to participate in Sunday’s race and want to treat yourself afterwards, Feast of the Assumption will be open from noon to 10.

With all of the festivities going on, some roads will be closed in the city:

Get ready for a busy weekend in Cleveland!

