Lorain City Schools no longer under state oversight following DeWine's new budget approval

Gov. Mike DeWine approved Ohio's budget earlier this week and, with it, released Lorain City Schools from state oversight, returning control to the district.

The district had been under state oversight for more than a decade.

“This milestone would not be possible without all those who have supported our schools and families. We’ve also been blessed to have a caring and talented staff throughout these years, dedicated not only to our students, but to the strategic plan they helped to develop. Lorain Schools is moving in the right direction, and this is a direct result of every individual who commits to having a positive influence on our students each and every day," said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Graham.

According to Graham, the district worked with local and state elected officials to get the district to where it needed to be in order to have state oversight withdrawn.

“I was in many meetings with our legislators — both in public and behind closed doors — and I can assure you that without exception, they fight for the people in Lorain,” Graham said, referring to State Senator Nathan Manning, State Rep. Gayle Manning, State Rep. Joe Miller and Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley as well as the Lorain City Council.

School officials also thanked the parents in the district for their support over the years.

“As a proud parent of students thriving in the Lorain City Schools, I want to thank all who have joined us in this fight for many years —the fight for the City of Lorain to self-govern our schools. We have a team of exceptional educators who are focused on serving our children and their families in ways that we know have the greatest impact on student achievement. At the same time, our schools have developed critical partnerships with our families to serve their unique needs, whatever they may be. I’m proud of our schools and our city and of what it means to be recognized for our progress by the state. It’s a great day for Lorain,” said Board of Education President Courtney Nazario.

The district said it will host a back-to-school celebration on Aug. 6 at Black River Landing. The free event will feature food, music and family-friendly activities.

