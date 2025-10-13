Lorain County grandmother honors granddaughter's memory through gun safety advocacy, scholarships

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in America. A Lorain County grandmother is on a mission to keep other families from experiencing that devastating pain.

In 2009, a relative accidentally shot and killed 8-year-old Najia Diara Rayal.

Her grandmother, Rhonda Washington, has spent years working to ensure the little girl's sweet legacy lives on, helping others through the Najia Diara Rayal Foundation.

"This has always been on my heart and will be on my heart just to bring about gun awareness and safety for our children," Washington said.

The foundation reaches children in schools and elsewhere to discuss gun safety and various other topics.

They've also distributed free gun locks.

"One time is one time too many to lose a child. No one wants that. We don't want that for any child," said Francine Bush, the foundation's executive director.

The foundation will host its 5th Annual Scholarship Gathering on Saturday, October 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Gardens of Charleston on Broadway Avenue in Lorain. The event features acclaimed author Jimmy L. Townsend, who will share his powerful story of redemption.

According to a news release about the event, Townsend, a Memphis native, served over 25 years in federal prison before receiving a presidential pardon from Barack Obama. His remarkable journey from the streets of Chicago to bestselling author has captivated audiences nationwide through his memoir "Snakes in the Garden" and its sequel.

The memoir chronicles Townsend's turbulent past, struggles with betrayal, and ultimate redemption through faith and perseverance. Despite facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for a nonviolent drug conspiracy conviction, Townsend found the strength to reclaim his narrative.

"Jimmy Townsend's story is about second chances, faith, and the power of transformation," Washington said. "His message will inspire our youth and community to rise above adversity."

Townsend will help select scholarship recipients and will be available to sign books during the evening's activities. A donation of $20 is requested to attend.

The Najia Diara Rayal Foundation empowers youth in Northeast Ohio through scholarships, mentorship, and advocacy while promoting gun safety awareness to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed Najia's life.

For ticket information, contact Rhonda Washington at (614) 972-4683 or rhondawashington270@gmail.com.