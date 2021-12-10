Lorain police arrest 13-year-old in connection with toddler's death

LORAIN, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday evening by Lorain police after a 23-month-old was found unresponsive at a home and later died.

According to Lorain police, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East 30th Street Wednesday just before 8 p.m. and found EMS on scene treating a toddler who was unresponsive. The child was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment but later died.

Authorities didn't say what the cause of death was.

Police said the teen was located, taken into custody and later arrested. According to police, the teen doesn't live at the home where the child was found.

Charges have not been announced. No further information has been released.

