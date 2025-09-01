Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lorain Police officer injured in crash while responding to scene of separate crash

Lorain Police (4).jpg
Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland
Lorain Police (4).jpg
Posted

A Lorain Police officer was injured in a crash while responding to an emergency Saturday night, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Just before 10:20 p.m., the officer was responding to a separate crash when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. 21st Street and Elyria Avenue, police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. She has since been treated and released.

Another person was also transported with minor injuries; other parties involved declined transport, police said.

The Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating, and no charges have been filed, police said.

