Lorain Police officer injured in crash while responding to scene of separate crash

A Lorain Police officer was injured in a crash while responding to an emergency Saturday night, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Just before 10:20 p.m., the officer was responding to a separate crash when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. 21st Street and Elyria Avenue, police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. She has since been treated and released.

Another person was also transported with minor injuries; other parties involved declined transport, police said.

The Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating, and no charges have been filed, police said.