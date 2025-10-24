Lorain Police say shooting of 18-year-old at park was accidental

Lorain Police say the 18-year-old Success Academy High School student who died at Lakeview Beach Park last week was accidentally shot by a family member.

18-year-old Success Academy High School senior fatally shot in head at Lorain's Lakeview Park

Detectives believe that a juvenile relative who was with Isaac Brocco-Rivera mishandled a gun and accidentally shot Brocco-Rivera while inside their vehicle, according to a statement from Lorain Police.

Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives discovered an additional handgun at a separate location, different from the one they found the night Brocco-Rivera was shot in the head.

Detectives believe the second gun was the one used during the shooting and has been sent for forensic testing.

"Chief Falling and the members of the Lorain Police Department extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Brocco-Rivera during this tragic time," police said in the statement.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 440-204-2105. Callers can stay anonymous.

The department is not looking for additional persons of interest, and there are no known active threats to the public in relation to this case.