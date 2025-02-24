'Lost his life for nothing': Married couple face judge for shooting death of 10-year-old boy

A married couple faced a judge Monday morning in a case involving Kaden Coleman, a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed earlier this month.

Separate video arraignments were held for Jeffrey Grant and Lanaemarshe Grant.

Last week, a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Jeffrey Grant with aggravated murder and Lanaemarshe Grant with involuntary manslaughter. Both also face drug trafficking charges.

RELATED: 2 charged for shooting that left 10-year-old Cleveland boy dead

Today, both pleaded not guilty, and the judge set a $2 million bond for the husband and $500k for his wife’s bond.

Oronde East knew the little boy. The loss is felt in his heart and his life’s work.

“Honestly, it’s empowered me to wake up earlier and go to bed even more late just to know I put the time and energy that’s necessary to help our children,” East said.

East is also a mentor for Coleman’s best friend.

“I am Kaden because I am 10 years old, too,” the boy's friend said.

Last week, the two spoke at Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s town hall at JFK High School.

“Will I have a chance to survive, will my life be cut short too? All we want is hot food, go to school and be safe in our community,” Coleman’s best friend said.

East is with the grassroots group, The Safety Unit, which is paid for through city grants and the United Black Fund.

Local program is designed to steer kids from violence expands.

Program designed to steer kids from violence expands to Cleveland neighborhood

He goes to schools and tries to help children steer away from a life of violence.

“It can instill a sense of fear, hopelessness, and a lack of support,” East said.

The 10-year-old was shot in the head while in the backseat of a car pulling out of a driveway onto East 147th. He died the next day.

Cleveland police investigating 10-year-old shot in the head

RELATED: 10-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland's East Side

Prosecutors say Lanaemarshe Grant rented a car used both in a drug business and in the shooting that killed Coleman.

“She was under indictment for a significant crime of violence of felonious assault when these crimes occurred,” said Prosecutor Kevin Filiatraut.

Jeffrey Grant was released from prison on post-release control last June. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Cuyahoga Falls.

The couple is accused of trafficking cocaine out of a house in Maple Heights, where police executed a search warrant. A home prosecutors say they shared with a 15-year-old and younger child.

“It’s burdensome to know that a young man at the age of ten lost his life for nothing,” East said.

East says grassroots efforts like his are a benefit as long as there’s continuous funding to help kids with no breaks in services.

Like Coleman’s best friend, whose message wasn’t lost.

“He said Mr. East, I feel my words had an impact and I said I believe they did as well,” East said.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released, and police are still looking for a third person in the case.

The couple returns to court next week.