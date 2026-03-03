Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Love and Legos: These couples said 'I do' in a unique way

The Akron Municipal Court held a unique off-site wedding opportunity at the newly-opened Bricks and Minifigs Toy Store in Fairlawn.
Love and Legos: These couples said 'I do' in a unique way
Screenshot 2026-03-02 222517.png
Posted
and last updated

Three couples pledged their love to one another and Legos on Monday in Akron.

The Akron Municipal Court held a unique off-site wedding opportunity at the newly-opened Bricks and Minifigs Toy Store in Fairlawn.

Under an arch made of Legos and with Lego rings, three couples said their "I dos" for the first time, and a fourth couple renewed their vows.

"With their son proudly standing next to them. I now present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy and Heather Jenkins. You may kiss, congratulations. I wish you all, and your entire family, the continued happiness."

Bricks and Minifigs is located in Fairlawn's Rosemont Commons on West Market Street.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.