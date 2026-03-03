Love and Legos: These couples said 'I do' in a unique way

Three couples pledged their love to one another and Legos on Monday in Akron.

The Akron Municipal Court held a unique off-site wedding opportunity at the newly-opened Bricks and Minifigs Toy Store in Fairlawn.

Under an arch made of Legos and with Lego rings, three couples said their "I dos" for the first time, and a fourth couple renewed their vows.

"With their son proudly standing next to them. I now present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy and Heather Jenkins. You may kiss, congratulations. I wish you all, and your entire family, the continued happiness."

Bricks and Minifigs is located in Fairlawn's Rosemont Commons on West Market Street.