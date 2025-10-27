Lt. Gov. Tressel stops by News 5 as fitness challenge registration opens

CLEVELAND — Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel was in Cleveland on Monday as sign-ups opened for the next round of his Team Tressel Fitness Challenge, which he launched this school year. It’s focused on getting more kids to take ownership and action when it comes to their bodies and minds. Tressel sat down with News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney in our studio to share some stories about the challenge so far.

“We’ve been having so much fun,” he said. “Ted Ginn Jr. is our challenge captain, and he’s been traveling around putting on assemblies and getting people fired up. And it’s about fitness, nutrition, rest and quiet time, mindfulness.”

Tressel has been working with partners, including former Ohio State Buckeyes, to create more than 100 training videos ranging from squats to yoga. There are adaptive lessons, too. Round one of the challenge was open to grades 4-8. Students received a challenge workbook and could choose and personalize their goals. During the 90-day challenge, they learned to build a fitness and lifestyle routine designed to serve them for years.

“It’s been a blast. I never dreamed 183,000 people would be getting involved. Our goal for round two, beginning sign-ups today, is 350,000 for the round two,” he told Damon. “We say this isn’t just a new activity initiative, this is a movement that we want to be the healthiest state in America.”

The program was designed for kids to participate on their own time. Schools have the flexibility to bring those activities into the classroom if they choose.

Round two kicks off on February 2, 2026, and will expand to include third graders. Sign-ups opened on Monday. They are open through November 28, 2025. If you’re interested in signing up your school, you can CLICK THIS LINK to register.