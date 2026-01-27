Lubrizol to invest millions to consolidate Brecksville operations into Wickliffe headquarters

CLEVELAND — Lubrizol is planning a multi-million-dollar investment to upgrade its Wickliffe, Ohio headquarters as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2028.

The investment will consolidate Lubrizol's Brecksville employees into the Wickliffe campus, bringing more than 1,000 Northeast Ohio personnel together on a single site. The company said the move aims to enhance teamwork, accelerate decision-making, and expand development opportunities.

Gov. Mike DeWine praised the decision to keep operations in Ohio.

"Once again, Lubrizol has chosen Ohio and Lake County for the heart of its operations," DeWine said. "By reinvesting in its global headquarters and state-of-the-art labs, Lubrizol is building on its nearly 100-year legacy in Greater Cleveland, reinforcing the company's impact on Northeast Ohio."

Lubrizol said campus upgrades will include enhanced laboratories, expanded innovation capabilities, and a new Lubrizol experience center. Building renovations will feature interactive workspaces, renovated cafeterias, and multipurpose meeting spaces. Construction will be completed in phases over the next two years.

Lubrizol

Wickliffe Mayor Joseph D. Sakacs emphasized the company's importance to the community.

"Lubrizol is our city's largest employer and is deeply ingrained in our community," Sakacs said. "Our residents and fellow manufacturing companies rely on Lubrizol to provide jobs, stable incomes, and a strong, resilient local economy."

Lake County Commissioners John T. Plecnik and Morris W. Beverage III called it the largest economic development project in the county since the creation of JobsOhio and Team NEO.

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef noted Northeast Ohio's skilled workforce has been crucial to Lubrizol's success for nearly a century.

"This investment marks the company's next chapter of modernization and innovation," Nauseef said.

Lubrizol will continue operations at its Painesville and Avon Lake facilities as part of its presence in Northeast Ohio. The specialty chemistry company, founded in 1928, operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities worldwide and employs more than 7,000 people globally.