Lucky guy wins new vehicle at 2026 Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND — If you went to the Cleveland Auto Show, you might be wondering: Who won the new vehicle?

Ten finalists, one from each day of the show, were brought back on Sunday to select a key and try their luck at unlocking a 2026 Chevrolet Equinox LT.

Brian Graziano | News 5 Cleveland

The fourth finalist, David Leach of Cleveland, hit the button on his key, and the lights began to flash on the car, signaling he had just won the official vehicle giveaway.

The Cleveland Auto Show's final time at the I-X Center wrapped up with Leach celebrating his new car.

The 2026 show was a memorable one, for a host of reasons.

“On behalf of the show staff and our sponsors, I’d like to thank everyone for their support of the 2026 Cleveland Auto Show,” Louis Vitantonio, president of the Cleveland Auto Show, said in a statement. “We will see everyone in 2027.”