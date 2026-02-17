Lyft shooting suspect indicted on aggravated murder charge

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old Garfield Heights man for the deadly shooting of a 56-year-old Lyft driver last week.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Derrek Dove is charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery in connection with Antoine Latham's death.

“This was a cold and deliberate act of murder. Antoine Latham was killed while simply trying to earn a living. We will do everything in our power to seek justice for him and his family and to hold Derrek Dove accountable,” Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said.

According to the prosecutor's office, Dove and at least two other individuals hailed a Lyft ride on Feb. 8 to be dropped off near East 102nd Street and Rosehill Avenue.

The prosecutor's office said Latham was shot in the head during the ride, which caused the vehicle to crash into a guardrail near Rosehill Avenue and Woodhill Road. Dove and the other individuals then jumped out of the car and ran off.

Cleveland EMS responded to the crash and transported Latham to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No further information was released regarding the other individuals believed to have been in the car with Dove. The prosecutor's office said that Lyft records and phone records, as well as video surveillance footage, tied Dove to the crime.

Dove was arrested on Feb. 11 after police executed a search warrant on Cleveland's East Side.

News 5's Maya Lockett spoke to Latham's family over the weekend, who told us he had only been a rideshare driver for a few months to earn extra cash while still working his main job of transporting disabled children.

The prosecutor's office said there's no indication that Latham's death is related to another Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Cleveland recently.

