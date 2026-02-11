20-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Lyft driver

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a rideshare driver who was shot on Sunday night, according to Cleveland Police.

A 20-year-old Garfield Heights man was taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was executed and multiple firearms were found, said police, who did not provide a location.

The man is believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Lyft driver Antoine Latham.

Lyft driver shot, killed in Cleveland

RELATED: Lyft driver shot, killed in Cleveland

Police said charges are pending for the 20-year-old.

What happened

Around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of East 103 Street and Rosehill Avenue after 911 callers reported a car had crashed into the guardrail in front of a home, police said.

When they located Latham, first responders found that he had been shot in the head. Latham was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Latham was the first of two Lyft drivers who were shot and killed this week within 27 hours of each other.

Second Lyft driver shot and killed in Cleveland in 27 hours

The second driver, 27-year-old Vasyl Shvets of Parma, had crashed into a dumpster after suffering a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Second Lyft driver shot and killed in Cleveland in 27 hours

"At this point, we're treating these as two separate investigations," said Cleveland Police spokesperson Sgt. Freddie Diaz. 'We have not been able to confirm that they're connected, aside from both victims being Lyft drivers."

No arrests have been made in the second shooting.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sent the following statement regarding Wednesday's arrest:

“The Cleveland Division of Police is exploring every avenue, exhausting every resource, and examining every possibility related to these horrific crimes. Their swift work has already led to one arrest and they will continue to pore over every minute detail, meticulously review all available camera footage, interview every witness, and extensively pursue all leads.



Our detectives' sense of urgency is unmatched. They are moving at lightning speed and will not stop until all those responsible are brought to justice, because that's what these victims' families deserve.



Murdering rideshare drivers are heinous crimes to the utmost degree, which is why we will be advocating that their punishment reflects the full gravity of this barbaric behavior. This is necessary as it sends a strong, clear message that this level of lawlessness will not be tolerated in our community.”