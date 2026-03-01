Mac attack! Cleveland’s ultimate comfort food showdown returns

CLEVELAND — If you LOVE mac and cheese, get ready to loosen your belt! The 10th annual Mac 'n' Cheese Throwdown is back and cheesier than ever. The delicious day supports W.A.G.S. 4 Kids, Working Animals Giving Service 4 Kids.

The Northeast Ohio non-profit trains service dogs and provides them directly to families in our community. The service dogs help children with mobility assistance, autism, and mental health support.

All the kids are local, so there's probably somebody down the street or a friend of a friend's kid is directly going to benefit from what's happening in that room," said W.A.G.S. 4 Kids executive director Sera Nelson.

Fifteen local chefs will be serving up their best take on the comfort food. See the chef lineup here.

Sera Nelson said every year folks ask if the throwdown really is unlimited, and the answer is YES, you can eat as much mac and cheese as your heart desires.

"This is not a tasting, this is not a flight," said Nelson.

"The rookies that are joining in are people we've been begging to join for years. Grumpy's is coming in with their breakfast mac, it's going to be really cool its hashbrowns with mac and cheese and bacon," said Nelson.

She continued, "Irie Jamaican is joining too, for anybody that's ever been to Jamaica, they absolutely brought Jamaica to Cleveland, it's ridiculous. I tend to fast a little bit before the event."

Mac 'n' Cheese Throwdown will be held this year at TENK Westbank, located on the west bank of the flats, at 2111 Center Street. The fun begins at 12 p.m. on March 7.

"If you're getting ready for fest season in Cleveland, this is it. You're going to have your small business merchants, you're going to have Cleveland's scene in the building," said Nelson.

While you're chowing down, you'll be voting on your phone to crown the best-of-the-best mac champs. Chefs are vying for titles like "rookie of the year" and "heavyweight mac champ" among others.

To snag your tickets, click here.