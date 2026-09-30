Madison High School's Student Depot gives students hands-on financial and life skills training

MADISON, Ohio — A permanent credit union branch is now open inside Madison High School. It's giving students real-world experience managing money, while a broader student hub offers resources for those in need.

Brian Titman teaches a personal financial literacy class at Madison High School. Theory Federal Credit Union has partnered with the school for several years to bring hands-on learning into the classroom. Wednesday morning, the credit union cut the ribbon on a new permanent branch location inside the school.

"It's real, so it's not a class activity, it's real money, it's real activity and it's just been a huge benefit to the course in general," Titman said.

Any student can open an account at the branch, and the credit union seeds each new account with $15.

Miranda McConnie, CEO of Theory Federal Credit Union, said the partnership has reached more than 1,000 students over nine years.

"In a world today where just gas and food costs so much money. We have an affordability problem to be able to give kids foundational skills that really are life skills is a blessing for us. It's a highlight for the credit union," McConnie said.

Isabella Parsons took the financial literacy class when she was a student at Madison High School. Now she runs the school branch for Theory Federal Credit Union.

"The first time that I had to write my own check was my freshman year of college for housing. It was like a, you know, a weird deja vu moment like I'm sitting back in class and Kevin is teaching us how to write checks again," Parsons said.

The credit union branch is located inside the Student Depot, a hub for hands-on learning that also houses the 212 Coffee Shop, a care closet stocked with clothes, shoes and personal hygiene items and a food pantry.

Madison High School Principal Bob Knisely said the resources are designed to support students and families who may be struggling.

"There are certain elements within our community that do struggle financially and maybe can't afford to be able to do those things, you know, maybe shampoo or whatever those things are luxury items and so we're able to provide some of those things for our students and for our community," Knisely said.

There are internships available at both the credit union branch and the coffee shop.

Junior Addyson Miecznikowski said the experience has made a difference in how she learns.

"Hands-on experience and I'm a hands-on learner so this helped me actually know what I'm doing," Miecznikowski said.