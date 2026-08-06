Male grazed by bullet in University Heights, 2 detained

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cedar Center South plaza was taped off for several hours Wednesday night as police were investigating a shooting.

So far, the details are vague, but what we do know is that the Chagrin Valley Dispatch received a call of numerous shots fired in a parking lot near Cedar Road at approximately 3:44 p.m.

University Heights police officers found a male at the scene who was grazed by a bullet, in stable condition, and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Nigel Hoalimbell told me he was at his home near the Cedar Center South plaza when he heard seven gunshots.

"Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," he described it.

Hoalimbell said screaming and the sounds of sirens quickly followed.

"Once I heard that, I put on my shoes. I walk outside," he said. "A car was shot. I've seen the ambulance take off with somebody."

Several evidence markers were laid out in the parking lot and pictures were snapped of at least one vehicle in the parking lot.

Hoalimbell said he's shocked to have seen it all as shootings are uncommon in his neighborhood as it's typically quiet.

"It's too close to home. It's very uncomfortable. It's not something you would expect in this area in this time of day. It just makes you think, do you always have to be on your toes?," Hoalimbell said.

Two males were detained at the scene by officers, and taken into custody pending further investigation.

Three vehicles in the parking lot and a house in the area sustained property damage as a result of the incident.

"We are grateful that no one was seriously injured during this senseless act, and we are hoping for the victim's full recovery from this incident," University Heights Chief of Police Dustin Rogers wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police say no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the UHPD Detective Bureau at 216-932-1800.