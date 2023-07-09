Male shot, injured on London Avenue Sunday afternoon

A male is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Cleveland Police.

The male, whose age is unknown, was shot in the back on London Avenue Sunday afternoon, officials said.

This incident is following a string of shootings that occurred overnight Sunday.

A News 5 photographer is on the scene and is working to learn more.

RELATED: 9 shot after gunman opens fire toward group of people in the Warehouse District overnight, police say

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.