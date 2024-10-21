Man accused of fatal shooting of Jose Ervin Jr. in court Monday

The man charged with the fatal shooting of Jose Ervin Jr. appeared in court Monday.

Waunyae Arrington is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly shooting and killing Ervin Jr. outside of a Dunkin' Donuts in Garfield Heights earlier this month.

On Oct. 4, Ervin Jr. was with a group at the Turney Pit Stop gas station. They were ordering food and drinks after leaving a neighborhood bar.

1 dead after shooting at Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting at Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts

Surveillance video showed that Ervin Jr. was involved in an argument with Arrington. Ervin Jr. and a woman who was later identified as a bartender returned to their car after receiving their order.

Ervin Jr. and Arrington began to fight, and two women intervened, according to the surveillance video.

Video shows Ervin Jr. back away as Arrington pulled out a gun from his bag and chased him across Turney Road. The surveillance video showed that Arrington fired several gunshots at Ervin Jr. as he tripped and fell on a curb in front of Dunkin' Donuts. Ervin Jr. later died at the hospital. Arrington and the two women got into a car and drove away.

Arrington was arrested in Columbus on Oct. 16.

Police make arrest in Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts homicide

RELATED: Police make arrest in Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts homicide

In court on Monday, Ervin Jr.'s mother thanked police for tracking Arrington down and bringing him back to face charges.

"I want justice and I will get justice because they took my life when they took my son," she said.