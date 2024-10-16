Police make arrest in Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts homicide

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside the Dunkin' Donuts on Turney Road earlier this month.

According to detectives, the suspect—who police have not released the name of—was arrested in the Columbus area and is awaiting extradition back to Northeast Ohio.

The suspect's specific charges are unknown at this time.

The shooting

On Oct. 4, Jose Ervin Jr. was with a group at the Turney Pit Stop gas station. They were ordering food and drinks after leaving a neighborhood bar.

Surveillance video obtained by News 5 from the gas station shows an argument between Ervin Jr. and another man in a white shirt. Ervin and a woman who identified herself as a bartender walked back to the car after receiving their order.

The two men began to fight, but the two women intervened. In the video, you can see Ervin Jr. back away as the man in the white shirt pulls out a gun from his bag and chases him across Turney Road. You can hear several gunshots fired at Ervin as he tripped and fell on a curb in front of Dunkin' Donuts.

Ervin later died at the hospital. The unknown man and the two women get in the car and drive away.

His family told News 5 they were glad police made an arrest before they said their goodbye at a Celebration of Life service on Saturday.

Following the shooting, Ervin's family urged the shooter to turn himself in.

'Turn yourself in. You see what you done to my family.'

Ervin leaves behind a wife, Scierra, whom News 5 did a story on in August 2023. The couple, who both had the same birthday, gave birth to twins on their birthday. The story made national headlines.

