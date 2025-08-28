Man accused of killing innocent bystander in chase by Cuyahoga County deputies pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND — The man accused of killing an innocent bystander in a crash during a chase by Cuyahoga County deputies has pleaded not guilty.

Thursday morning, 24-year-old Jaymone Whitaker II, appeared by video from jail for his arraignment.

Whitaker was indicted Tuesday on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, and OVI.

The suspect was being chased by deputies from the Downtown Safety Patrol overnight Sunday when 37-year-old Sharday Elder was hit in her car at a traffic light at Superior and Addison.

Elder, a mother of two, died.

News 5 Investigators spoke with Elder's sister, Cearria Elder, on Monday.

"I want everybody to pay for it, anybody that was on, I want them to pay, and I’m not going to stop until I get justice for my sister," Cearria Elder said.

Several passengers in the two cars were hurt, as well as a deputy.

Whitaker's original $500,000 bond was continued and he is expected back in court on September 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Elder's family is planning a vigil at the crash site on Saturday afternoon and is now raising money for her funeral.