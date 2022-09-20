Man accused of killing mother of four pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND — The man accused of brutally killing a mother of four has pleaded not guilty. Calvin Nettles appeared in court on a video screen from jail.

He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault in the death of Carly Capek Sept. 6. The judge set his bond at $1 million and told him not to go anywhere near the victim’s family.

Two weeks ago, police arrested Nettles at Capek’s house on W. 78th street. Capek’s mother and neighbors say it took too long for police to show up after several 911 calls.

Neighbor Katie Burnheimer was one of the callers. She says police told her it took ten minutes. She doesn’t believe it and says there was no sense of urgency by responding officers.

"I just want the truth, you know what I mean? Because she deserves that. It doesn't matter what was going on in her life or what was going on at this house she did not deserve to lose her life like that,” said Katie Burnheimer.

After News 5 Investigators first reported on Capek’s death, when Mayor Bibb called for an internal investigation into police response times, the Public Safety Director confirmed there was an investigation.

News 5 has been told the internal investigation is still open. Our coverage of this case will be ongoing as well.

